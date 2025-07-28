Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michigan Authorities Continue Walmart Probe

2025-07-28 08:10:04
(MENAFN) Authorities in Michigan have revealed their intention to file terrorism and multiple attempted murder charges against a 42-year-old man accused of carrying out a violent stabbing spree at a Walmart store in Traverse City, as reported by a news agency.

According to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea, the suspect, Bradford James Gille from Afton, allegedly used a 3.5-inch folding knife to injure 11 individuals, including five men and six women.

Among the victims was a Walmart employee.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, as per local media reports.

Gille is currently being detained at Grand Traverse County Jail while awaiting formal charges and his arraignment, which is expected to occur early this week, as noted by the news agency.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the stabbing spree.

Medical officials reported on Sunday that the victims’ conditions are steadily improving.

