Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Pope Leo demands vital assistance to Gaza

2025-07-28 07:44:00
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV spoke by phone on Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the ongoing violence in Gaza and the escalating tensions in the West Bank, the Holy See Press Office reported.

In a statement released by the Vatican, the Pope strongly reiterated his call for the protection of civilians and full adherence to international humanitarian law. He emphasized the need to safeguard civilians and sacred sites, condemned the indiscriminate use of force, and opposed the forced displacement of populations.

Highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, the Pope stressed the critical importance of providing aid to those most vulnerable and ensuring the smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The conversation also marked a diplomatic milestone, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, signed in June 2015 and effective from January 2016, the Vatican added.

