403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo demands vital assistance to Gaza
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV spoke by phone on Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the ongoing violence in Gaza and the escalating tensions in the West Bank, the Holy See Press Office reported.
In a statement released by the Vatican, the Pope strongly reiterated his call for the protection of civilians and full adherence to international humanitarian law. He emphasized the need to safeguard civilians and sacred sites, condemned the indiscriminate use of force, and opposed the forced displacement of populations.
Highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, the Pope stressed the critical importance of providing aid to those most vulnerable and ensuring the smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance.
The conversation also marked a diplomatic milestone, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, signed in June 2015 and effective from January 2016, the Vatican added.
In a statement released by the Vatican, the Pope strongly reiterated his call for the protection of civilians and full adherence to international humanitarian law. He emphasized the need to safeguard civilians and sacred sites, condemned the indiscriminate use of force, and opposed the forced displacement of populations.
Highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis, the Pope stressed the critical importance of providing aid to those most vulnerable and ensuring the smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance.
The conversation also marked a diplomatic milestone, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, signed in June 2015 and effective from January 2016, the Vatican added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment