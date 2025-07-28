Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Landslides Leave Four Dead, Eight Missing in Northern China

2025-07-28 07:11:43
(MENAFN) A devastating landslide caused by intense rainfall in northern China has claimed at least four lives, with eight individuals still unaccounted for, according to state media. The disaster displaced hundreds of residents in Luanping County, located in Hebei province.

In Beijing’s Miyun District, particularly in Taishitun township, heavy downpours sparked flash floods that swept away numerous vehicles from residential areas, compounding the crisis. Emergency responders quickly launched rescue and relief missions, with firefighters saving several trapped people across the affected zones.

Northern China has been grappling with record-breaking rainfall in recent years, leading to widespread damage of roads, farmland, and infrastructure. Reports from Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces confirm extensive flooding has submerged roads and agricultural land.

China’s Central Meteorological Observatory issued a warning that heavy rain will persist for at least the next three days, signaling continued risks for the region.

