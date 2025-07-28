Vietnam's Rox Energy To Build Solar Power Plant In Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul
An investment agreement for the construction and operation of the plant was signed in Bishkek between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, RECA LLC and Rox Energy Global. Completion of the project is expected in 2027.
In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed land allocation, grid connectivity, government support, and the project's implementation timeline.
Rox Group, established in 1996, focuses on real estate, technology, hospitality, and financial services. The company is actively expanding its presence in international markets, including Europe. Aiming to contribute to the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan and create long-term value, Rox Group is currently implementing investment projects in the fields of energy, real estate, finance, and other sectors in the country.
