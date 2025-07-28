Experience A Quantum Leap In Mobile AI Experiences, With Galaxy Z Fold7 And Galaxy Z Flip7 And Win Attractive Prizes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The future of mobile technology is happening right now at Dubai Mall. Samsung Gulf Electronics' electrifying Galaxy Experience space is in full swing, transforming one of the world's most visited malls into the hottest tech destination. Visitors can get their hands on Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch8 Series that represent the next leap in Galaxy innovation, blending cutting-edge AI with sleek, durable engineering.

Running until Friday, August 1, the Galaxy Experience Space in the Lower Ground Floor Atrium in Dubai Mall, is buzzing with non-stop action! Visitors are diving into immersive AI-powered activations, tackling exciting interactive challenges, and discovering how Samsung's latest breakthrough devices will revolutionize their daily lives. The energy is infectious as crowds explore advanced technology in a playground designed for innovation.

On July 28and 29, the Galaxy Experience Space will host an adrenaline-pumping Call of Duty Gaming Tournament in partnership with True Gamers AE, featuring 8 elite teams battling it out over two evenings. The event, hosted by popular gaming influencer Arshy, will include intense 5v5 matchups, culminating in a dramatic finals round to crown the ultimate champion. Players will compete on Samsung's cutting-edge foldable screens, showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold7's immersive display and seamless performance for mobile gaming. Prizes include Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Watch8, and exclusive Galaxy merchandise.

On July 30, Samsung teams up with Adidas for a high-energy Fitness Workshop led by certified Adidas trainers. This interactive morning session, running from 8:00 to 9:00 AM, will highlight the Galaxy Watch8's real-time tracking, advanced health insights, and seamless integration within the Samsung ecosystem. Participants will receive exclusive Adidas fitness mats and discount vouchers, with limited edition Galaxy-themed giveaways for early registrants. Influencers from the Adidas community will join to promote the event and engage with attendees of all fitness levels.

The stamp collection challenge is heating up. Participants can earn stamps by completing various workshop activities and interactive experiences throughout the space. Each stamp brings visitors closer to winning exclusive prizes, that keeps people coming back for more. Visitors can participate in a number of challenges at the pop-up, collect stamps for participating in the workshops and win prizes.



Galaxy Z Fold7 : Experience Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldable in action. Visitors can test the immersive large screen, pro-grade creative tools, and built-in Galaxy AI that's redefining multitasking and content creation

Galaxy Z Flip7 : Flip into the future with the compact edge-to-edge FlexWindow, flagship camera capabilities, and intuitive AI features that are turning heads Galaxy Watch8 Series : Discover the ultimate health coach with the most comfortable Galaxy Watches that set new standards for style and personalized wellness

The Experience Space pulses with energy as visitors capture stunning photography, test fitness tracking capabilities, and explore how these technological marvels seamlessly integrate into real lifestyles.



Location: Lower Ground Floor Atrium, Dubai Mall

Dates: Daily, until Friday, August 1, 2025

Timings: Mon-Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri-Sun 10am-12am No entry fees

For more information on the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Watch8, visit samsung /ae.