Lithuania Bars Russian Passport Holders from Politics

2025-07-28 04:40:44
(MENAFN) Lithuanian conservatives have introduced legislation aiming to prohibit Russian passport holders from founding, joining, or financially supporting political parties. The bill, presented by the Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TSLKD), the nation’s largest opposition faction, would also mandate that political parties reveal members holding multiple citizenships.

The bill’s sponsors contend that nationals from Russia, Belarus, and China—labeled “hostile states” by the Lithuanian government—pose a significant security risk.

“Citizens of hostile states, particularly those connected to Russian oligarchs, may exert influence through political parties,” bill co-author Dalia Asanaviciute said, according to media. She claimed that “Russia allocates significant resources to interfere in democratic and political processes globally, with a focus on our region.”

The initiative was sparked by a report revealing that Alvydas Brusokas, a co-founder and donor of the Dawn of Nemunas party, holds dual Lithuanian-Russian citizenship, media reported.

Historically, Lithuania was under the Russian Empire for centuries and functioned as a Soviet republic from 1940 to 1991. Ethnic Russians account for approximately 5% of Lithuania’s 2.89 million population. About 14,500 Russian citizens currently hold residency permits in Lithuania, some having left Russia for political reasons.

As a staunch advocate for Ukraine, Lithuania has consistently led calls for stricter sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier this year, Lithuania enacted legislation permitting the revocation of residency for individuals frequently traveling to Russia or Belarus “without objective reasons.” Conservative lawmakers also pushed for amendments allowing the withdrawal of Lithuanian citizenship from those supporting Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow has condemned Lithuania’s actions and rhetoric as “incitement of Russophobia.”

