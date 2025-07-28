403
Qatar Takes Major Steps In AI Landscape - Qatar Development Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, with its massive digitalisation initiatives across various sectors of its economy, is strongly positioning itself as a major player in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a recent report by Qatar Development Bank (QDB).
The country is actively integrating AI into several key areas like finance and manufacturing, as well as everyday services, QDB stated in its 'Qatar's Artificial Intelligence Sector' report.
The report also stated that the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region is seeing a big jump in the utilisation of AI. The market for AI in the GCC is expected to grow from about“QR12.4bn” in 2024 to“QR56.3bn” by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly“28.6%,” it further stated.
“This surge is driven by increasing AI adoption across sectors like financial services, healthcare, and smart cities, fuelled by strong government initiatives and a focus on digital transformation. The region is positioning itself as a key hub for AI innovation, with countries like Qatar playing a pivotal role in this development,” the report stated.
The report emphasised that Qatar is at the forefront of this regional movement, playing a key role in developing AI innovation. Qatar, along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, had already launched its national AI plan even before ChatGPT was released in 2022, the report emphasised.
“These national strategies outline strategic objectives designed to cultivate robust data ecosystems and foster a thriving AI landscape within each country,” stated the report.
Citing the Oxford Insights 2023 Global AI Readiness Index, the report pointed out that the GCC member states are progressing in their AI readiness. The UAE tops the list with a 70.42 score, followed by Saudi Arabia (67.04), Qatar (63.59), Oman (58.94), Bahrain (56.13), and Kuwait (49.86).
Backed by six pillars: education, data access, employment, business, research, and ethics, Qatar's AI strategy seeks to develop AI applications and a supportive business environment while promoting responsible AI use through education, ethical guidelines, and sound laws, according to the report. To Page 2
“As the sector continues to grow, Qatar's AI strategy is anticipated to be updated to address the increasing demand for AI adoption and ensure alignment with emerging trends and needs.
“Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia aims to create 300 AI-driven startups and attract $20bn in investment by 2030. And, the UAE's comprehensive AI strategy focuses on eight objectives, including deploying AI in priority sectors, fostering talent, advancing research, strengthening governance, and building a robust AI ecosystem,” the report stated.
It also stated,“The GCC region stands to gain significant economic value from AI, with conservative estimates suggesting it could generate up to QR546bn, or approximately 7% of the region's combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”
Citing a Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) statement, the report also emphasised that“Qatar aspires to lead the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region in the Global AI Readiness Index.”
