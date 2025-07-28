Musim Mas, Nestlé, And AAK Renew Partnership To Address Environmental, Social, And Economic Concerns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of the collaboration is the, a landscape-based initiative by Musim Mas that trains smallholders and Village Extension Officers (VEOs) on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and NDPE (No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation) principles. VEOs serve as local trainers and knowledge multipliers in their communities.

Over the past three years, the program has exceeded expectations, training 1,581 smallholders (original target: 1,250) and 117 VEOs (original target: 60). In the second phase, 20 top-performing VEOs received advanced retraining aligned with Indonesia's ISPO certification, including modules on home composting to reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers.

With the renewed 2025 partnership, the initiative will directly train an additional 500 smallholders and 20 more VEOs through the advanced training track. This will bring the program's total reach to over 2,000 smallholders and 40 VEOs with advanced skills .

Beyond environmental outcomes, the partnership aims to build long-term community resilience. Musim Mas plans to introduce new advanced training modules covering its women smallholders' program , youth engagement , and financial literacy . Women will continue receiving support in nutrition and business management, with efforts to involve male family members to foster an inclusive and supportive environment.

Recognizing the importance of engaging the next generation, the program will include youth-focused outreach on sustainable agriculture, NDPE practices, and market expectations. Tailored capacity-building platforms will be developed to inspire innovation and commitment among young farmers.

The initiative also addresses the need for financial planning , particularly as smallholders prepare for palm replanting cycles. Training in financial management will empower them to make informed decisions and ensure long-term self-sufficiency.

Musim Mas, Nestlé, and AAK reaffirm their shared vision of inclusive, sustainable palm oil production in Aceh. As EUDR implementation nears, the partnership also offers a critical support mechanism to help smallholders overcome compliance challenges and remain active participants in global supply chains.

