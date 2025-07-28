Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekneftegaz, Swiss Vema S.A. Join Forces For Methane Cuts, Renewable Energy Projects


2025-07-28 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 28 . JSC Uzbekneftegaz and the Swiss company Vema S.A., discussed the progress of ongoing projects under the company's decarbonization program during a recent meeting, Trend reports.

The parties reviewed the current status of key initiatives and outlined the next practical steps for their implementation.

Special focus was given to the first and second phases of the LDAR (Leak Detection and Repair) program aimed at detecting and mitigating methane emissions. The sides also explored opportunities for collaboration on solar power plants and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Financing proposals from several banks are currently under consideration to support these projects.

In addition, discussions included modernization initiatives involving the deployment of energy-efficient pumps, compressor stations, electric motors, and heat exchange equipment. The parties also reviewed technical and economic feasibility studies for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects based on LanzaTech's advanced technology.

These initiatives are designed to enhance the energy efficiency of JSC Uzbekneftegaz and strengthen the company's environmental sustainability efforts.

Vema S.A., with over 25 years of experience, specializes in the development of projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing energy-efficient technologies.

