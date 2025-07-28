Uzbekneftegaz, Swiss Vema S.A. Join Forces For Methane Cuts, Renewable Energy Projects
The parties reviewed the current status of key initiatives and outlined the next practical steps for their implementation.
Special focus was given to the first and second phases of the LDAR (Leak Detection and Repair) program aimed at detecting and mitigating methane emissions. The sides also explored opportunities for collaboration on solar power plants and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Financing proposals from several banks are currently under consideration to support these projects.
In addition, discussions included modernization initiatives involving the deployment of energy-efficient pumps, compressor stations, electric motors, and heat exchange equipment. The parties also reviewed technical and economic feasibility studies for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) projects based on LanzaTech's advanced technology.
These initiatives are designed to enhance the energy efficiency of JSC Uzbekneftegaz and strengthen the company's environmental sustainability efforts.
Vema S.A., with over 25 years of experience, specializes in the development of projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing energy-efficient technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment