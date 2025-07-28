Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Reports Ex-Lawmaker Found Dead on Hillside

2025-07-28 01:46:26
(MENAFN) A former South Korean provincial lawmaker under investigation for alleged connections to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol has been discovered dead, according to local media reports on Monday.

Choi Ho, once a member of the Gyeonggi provincial assembly, was found deceased on a hillside in Pyeongtaek, roughly 75 kilometers (46 miles) south of Seoul. His body was located about an hour after his family filed a missing person report, media reported.

Authorities believe Choi left his residence on Sunday and died by suicide. However, police noted that no suicide note was recovered at the scene.

Choi had been nominated by the then-ruling People Power Party to run for mayor of Pyeongtaek during the local elections held in June 2022.

Prosecutors had been examining allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, had influenced the nomination process in Choi’s favor.

