Syria Plans First Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Syria is preparing to conduct its inaugural parliamentary elections under its newly established leadership between September 15 and 20, following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime.
This upcoming vote marks a significant step in the nation's political restructuring.
According to remarks published by an official state news agency, Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad, head of the High Election Committee, disclosed that the committee convened with President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Saturday.
During the session, they updated him on essential revisions to the provisional electoral law, which came after extensive discussions with multiple segments of Syrian society.
President Sharaa underlined the critical importance of ensuring that elections are conducted throughout all regions of Syria.
He strongly dismissed any suggestions of dividing the country territorially, asserting that "all Syrians oppose" such fragmentation.
Furthermore, Ahmad reported that the president insisted on disqualifying any individuals who had either supported or collaborated with "war criminals" or who advocate for "sectarianism or partition."
This stance reflects the leadership’s intent to maintain national cohesion and integrity.
Under the modified system, the People's Assembly will expand from 150 to 210 seats.
This increase will reflect population figures from the 2011 census, thereby adjusting seat distribution among the provinces.
President Sharaa will be responsible for appointing 70 of the 210 total representatives, Ahmad noted.
He also clarified that once a presidential decree enacting the provisional electoral law is issued, the election committee will require roughly one week to establish subcommittees.
These subcommittees will then be given 15 days to form the electoral bodies tasked with overseeing the vote.
