Ukrainian Polar Scientists Collect Rare Orca Tissue Samples In Antarctica

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Antarctic Scientific Center reported the event on Facebook .

"During a field trip to the Lemaire Channel - a place where humpback whales are often spotted even in winter - our scientists were expecting to encounter them. Instead, they came across a pod of orcas. This was the first such sighting for the 30th expedition," the report states.

The group consisted of at least 12 animals, including two calves. The pod repeatedly approached the researchers' boat, circled it, disappeared, and reappeared again. One large male occasionally broke off from the group to inspect the boat more closely.

"We were struck by how tall his dorsal fin was. Even though we'd seen many photos before, seeing it live made it seem almost unnatural at first. This was probably the most unforgettable adventure of our expedition," said Zoia Shvydka, a biologist with the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition.

The researchers managed to capture high-quality photos and video footage from both sides of the orcas' bodies - including dorsal fins and eye patches - which are crucial for individual identification. Gathering such high-resolution data is not always possible.

"Based on their coloration, these orcas can be tentatively classified as belonging to ecotype B. A more detailed analysis of the images will help determine whether they are subtype 1 or 2 and whether these individuals have been previously documented - and if so, where and when," the scientists said.

The team also obtained a tissue biopsy sample from one of the orcas. This marks only the second time Ukrainian scientists have accomplished this with orcas in Antarctica.

This task is more challenging compared to sampling other whale species because orcas are faster, smaller, less frequently surface, and move unpredictably.

Moreover, collecting such samples during the Antarctic winter is especially rare, as most international research efforts in the region occur during the summer due to logistical challenges and harsh environmental conditions.

"For sampling, our scientists use a crossbow with specially designed darts that do not penetrate deeply but collect a small piece of tissue. This is a globally accepted, minimally invasive method that does not harm the animals," the center said.

According to the Ukrainian researchers, analyzing the tissue samples allows them to study whale DNA to determine population groupings and family relationships; learn about dietary habits through stable isotope analysis; measure hormone levels; and detect the presence and concentrations of environmental pollutants.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Matsibura