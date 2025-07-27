403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Tourism Marks Inaugural Purple Saturday In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Tourism (QT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Family and Ministry of Industry and Commerce, is partnering with its stakeholders to launch the nation's first-ever Purple Saturday initiative.
According to QT, this high-impact initiative is dedicated to empowering people with special needs in society and will be held annually on the last Saturday of July. Launched by the Authority of People with Disabilities (APD) in Saudi Arabia in 2021, it is celebrated on the last Saturday of July every year and has now been extended to cover the entire GCC region as a show of solidarity and unity.
Purple Saturday in Qatar unites stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to champion accessibility, raise awareness, and foster greater community participation. As part of this initiative, QT through its promotional arm Visit Qatar, will mark Purple Saturday at the Qatar Toy Festival with a dedicated celebration. People with special needs will enjoy free access to the festival throughout its duration.
To support this, 16 different QT stakeholders which include retail stores and hotels are offering exclusive discounts and adapted services.
QT invites the public to visit the Ministry of Social Development and Family official website to learn more about how to download the "Purple Saturday" digital card, which will be valid for use at participating stores and hotels from July 26 to August 1.
QT noted that Purple Saturday is a key moment in a growing movement towards greater inclusivity, driven by multi-sector collaboration and a shared vision of accessibility.
According to QT, this high-impact initiative is dedicated to empowering people with special needs in society and will be held annually on the last Saturday of July. Launched by the Authority of People with Disabilities (APD) in Saudi Arabia in 2021, it is celebrated on the last Saturday of July every year and has now been extended to cover the entire GCC region as a show of solidarity and unity.
Purple Saturday in Qatar unites stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to champion accessibility, raise awareness, and foster greater community participation. As part of this initiative, QT through its promotional arm Visit Qatar, will mark Purple Saturday at the Qatar Toy Festival with a dedicated celebration. People with special needs will enjoy free access to the festival throughout its duration.
To support this, 16 different QT stakeholders which include retail stores and hotels are offering exclusive discounts and adapted services.
QT invites the public to visit the Ministry of Social Development and Family official website to learn more about how to download the "Purple Saturday" digital card, which will be valid for use at participating stores and hotels from July 26 to August 1.
QT noted that Purple Saturday is a key moment in a growing movement towards greater inclusivity, driven by multi-sector collaboration and a shared vision of accessibility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment