Thailand, Cambodia Conflict Continues

2025-07-27 09:26:32
(MENAFN) On Sunday, armed confrontations between Thai and Cambodian troops persisted, as both sides continued to launch artillery shells across a contested border.

This ongoing conflict unfolds despite diplomatic efforts by US President Donald Trump, who has urged both Southeast Asian countries to halt hostilities.

Maly Socheata, a representative for Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense, claimed that Thai troops persisted in their efforts to “invade Cambodian territory.”

She accused the Thai military of launching both artillery shells and rockets into Cambodian areas, as reported by a news outlet.

In contrast, Thai military spokesman Richa Suksuvanon stated that Cambodian artillery strikes targeted multiple areas, damaging key infrastructure, according to a news agency.

He emphasized that Thailand “will only cease fire when Cambodia comes to negotiate,” suggesting that the armed exchanges have now entered their fourth consecutive day.
As of Sunday, there were no additional reports of fatalities.

The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 33, while thousands of civilians from both sides of the border have been forced to flee the affected areas for safety.

President Trump, in a diplomatic effort on Saturday, communicated directly with the prime ministers of both Cambodia and Thailand.

He appealed to them to initiate ceasefire talks — a proposal both leaders reportedly accepted.

Thailand has recorded 20 deaths, including six members of its military, while Cambodia has reported 13 casualties, five of whom were soldiers, since the latest escalation erupted on Thursday.

