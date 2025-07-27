403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Lauds Pakistan’s Mediation Role in Iran Talks
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing readiness to act as a constructive mediator in talks with Iran, emphasizing the country’s dedication to maintaining peace across the region during discussions with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
According to a State Department statement, “The two also discussed prospects for deepening bilateral counterterrorism cooperation, including countering ISIS-K, and the upcoming U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad this August.”
The statement further highlighted that “The Secretary underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade and exploring prospects for enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors.”
In a post on X, Dar described the encounter as “a comprehensive discussion on the full spectrum of bilateral relations,” reiterating Pakistan’s pledge to a sustained partnership with the United States. He emphasized that the talks revisited key areas such as economic ties, trade, investment, IT/AI innovation, and counterterrorism efforts.
Dar also shared that they exchanged perspectives on significant regional and global issues, expressing gratitude for the US' "constructive role" in supporting the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire. This ceasefire followed a tense four-day standoff in May triggered by a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in April that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.
While New Delhi accused Islamabad of orchestrating the attack, Pakistan denied these claims and called for an impartial inquiry.
The hostilities subsided after US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on May 10.
The two nuclear-armed neighbors have a longstanding history of disputes over territory and water rights, primarily centered around Kashmir and river sharing.
According to a State Department statement, “The two also discussed prospects for deepening bilateral counterterrorism cooperation, including countering ISIS-K, and the upcoming U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad this August.”
The statement further highlighted that “The Secretary underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade and exploring prospects for enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors.”
In a post on X, Dar described the encounter as “a comprehensive discussion on the full spectrum of bilateral relations,” reiterating Pakistan’s pledge to a sustained partnership with the United States. He emphasized that the talks revisited key areas such as economic ties, trade, investment, IT/AI innovation, and counterterrorism efforts.
Dar also shared that they exchanged perspectives on significant regional and global issues, expressing gratitude for the US' "constructive role" in supporting the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire. This ceasefire followed a tense four-day standoff in May triggered by a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in April that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.
While New Delhi accused Islamabad of orchestrating the attack, Pakistan denied these claims and called for an impartial inquiry.
The hostilities subsided after US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on May 10.
The two nuclear-armed neighbors have a longstanding history of disputes over territory and water rights, primarily centered around Kashmir and river sharing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment