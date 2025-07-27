403
India Completes UAV-Launched Missile Test
(MENAFN) India has successfully completed a flight test of a new precision-guided missile launched from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed on Friday.
The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the trials for the ULPGM-V3, an advanced air-to-surface missile with extended range capabilities, specifically engineered to be deployed from unmanned platforms.
Testing took place at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Andhra Pradesh, in southern India.
In a statement on X, Singh described the trials as a “significant boost” to the nation's defense strength. “This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical defense technologies,” he emphasized.
Following the recent military clashes with Pakistan, India has accelerated its drone production efforts as a key part of enhancing its defense infrastructure.
During the May confrontation, India deployed domestically-developed unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, and loitering munitions—also known as kamikaze drones.
These kamikaze drones reportedly played a crucial role in accurately targeting Pakistani military assets. India remains one of the world’s top importers of military drones.
Earlier this month, media, citing government and industry insiders, reported that India is launching a $234 million, three-year initiative to boost domestic manufacturing of drones, related components, software, counter-drone technology, and associated services.
The private sector is stepping up to meet the expanding demand for military drones within the country.
Local media highlighted Apollyon Dynamics, a defense startup founded by two 20-year-old engineering students, which has delivered kamikaze drones to the Indian armed forces. According to the Times of India, these drones can reach speeds exceeding 186 miles per hour and accurately deliver 1 kg payloads.
