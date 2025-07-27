Cambodian, Thai Leaders Agree To Ceasefire Talks Amid Ongoing Armed Conflict, Says US President

MENAFN - AzerNews) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Cambodia and Thailand agreed to promptly start ceasefire negotiations after three days of deadly armed conflict,reports citing Azertag .

"Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace ... They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE," Trump, who is currently on a visit to Scotland, wrote on Truth Social after speaking with leaders of the two countries on the phone.

Earlier, the US president said he had spoken with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart in the hopes of brokering a truce.

Trump, who returned to the White House six months ago, linked his diplomatic outreach to ongoing US trade talks with both nations.

"They are also looking to get back to the 'Trading Table' with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS," said the US president. "I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!"

"We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting - And I have told them so!" he said in an earlier post.

He likened the current crisis to past South Asian tensions, stating: "Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt."

Through another Truth Social post, Trump noted that he spoke to the acting prime minister of Thailand as well, saying: "It was a very good conversation."

"Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!" he stated.