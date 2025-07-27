403
Egyptian Aid Convoy Crosses into Gaza as Famine, Destruction Mount
(MENAFN) Several Egyptian relief trucks crossed into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing early Sunday, transporting critical supplies such as food and infrastructure materials, according to Egyptian media reports.
Video footage aired by a news agency captured a stream of trucks laden with tons of aid rolling from Egypt into the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the news agency confirmed that the convoy is part of Egypt's sustained efforts to assist the Palestinian population.
Reports indicate that the trucks, operated by Egyptian and Emirati entities, are delivering food and resources needed to restore vital infrastructure damaged in the conflict.
Authorities, including the Egyptian Red Crescent, have not released an official count of the trucks or a timeline for future aid shipments.
This delivery arrives amid intensifying international demands for unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. UN agencies have issued dire warnings of an approaching famine and catastrophic collapse of civilian infrastructure due to Israel's ongoing military campaign.
Despite mounting global appeals for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its aggressive assault on Gaza since October 7, 2023. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 59,700 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. The continuous strikes have devastated the territory and created acute shortages of food.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case before the International Court of Justice over its actions in the territory.
