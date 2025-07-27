'He Is Our Leader And Really Important': Amorim Heaps Praise On Fernandes
Fernandes, who enjoyed a stellar campaign last season with 19 goals and 19 assists in 57 matches across all competitions - earning him United's Player of the Year honours - had previously been the subject of transfer speculation, with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal reportedly expressing interest.
However, the 30-year-old revealed last month that while he had given the move some thought, he ultimately declined the offer in order to continue competing at the highest level.
Asked about Fernandes' importance to the team, Amorim told reporters after the win, "It was so clear last season, you can see it with the goals and assists. But it's not just that. I think now he has more players, I feel, to help him to lead the group, and that is a good thing. He is our leader and really important, not just on the field but off the field. He leads by example.
"Sometimes, the problem is he gets frustrated and loses a little bit of focus of his job. Sometimes, he wants to help the teammates so much, it is not the best thing to do. They have to do their job, and Bruno has, for example, to wait for the ball."
United have brought in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo during the current transfer window, with manager Amorim noting that their arrival will help ease the attacking burden on Fernandes.
"Last year, I felt sometimes I pushed him back to have more possession in the build-up, and we miss Bruno near the box," Amorim added.
"With different characteristics from Bryan (Mbeumo) and Matheus Cunha - and I really like Kobbie Mainoo's game - he (Fernandes) will have more help this season," the manager said.
