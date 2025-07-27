403
Orban Warns of Ukraine’s Possible EU Membership
(MENAFN) Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban has voiced strong opposition to Ukraine joining the European Union, arguing that such a development could endanger Hungary’s national security and increase the likelihood of conflict in the area.
Ukraine was granted candidate status by the EU in 2022 and has since prioritized full membership as a national goal.
Although Brussels has informally suggested 2030 as a potential year for accession, the final decision requires unanimous consent from all current EU nations.
Among the member states expressing resistance are Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.
These countries have raised objections centered on Ukraine’s current readiness for membership and the potential economic burden its inclusion might impose on the bloc.
Warsaw has gone a step further, demanding that Kiev address historical grievances related to war crimes allegedly committed by Ukrainians during the Second World War.
Speaking on a radio this past Friday, Orban emphasized that Hungary’s shared border with Ukraine makes it particularly susceptible to any fallout linked to EU expansion.
He stressed that granting Ukraine full membership introduces “war risks,” and warned that Hungary could be directly drawn into any future conflicts stemming from this enlargement.
"Ukraine is a buffer state, and we do not wish to share its fate. We understand what that means, having once been on the western periphery of the Soviet Union," Orban stated.
Continuing his remarks, Orban said, "If Ukraine’s membership is accepted, then we will become the battlefield. The war will geographically affect the neighboring region. This is unacceptable. A lot of young Hungarians would also die. This is not a tactical issue, but an existential one."
He went on to suggest that instead of full EU integration, Ukraine should consider entering into a strategic partnership with the bloc.
Speaking on a radio this past Friday, Orban emphasized that Hungary’s shared border with Ukraine makes it particularly susceptible to any fallout linked to EU expansion.
He stressed that granting Ukraine full membership introduces “war risks,” and warned that Hungary could be directly drawn into any future conflicts stemming from this enlargement.
"Ukraine is a buffer state, and we do not wish to share its fate. We understand what that means, having once been on the western periphery of the Soviet Union," Orban stated.
Continuing his remarks, Orban said, "If Ukraine’s membership is accepted, then we will become the battlefield. The war will geographically affect the neighboring region. This is unacceptable. A lot of young Hungarians would also die. This is not a tactical issue, but an existential one."
He went on to suggest that instead of full EU integration, Ukraine should consider entering into a strategic partnership with the bloc.
