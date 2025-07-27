403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban claims Ukraine’s accession will bring war to EU
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that Ukraine joining the European Union could endanger Hungary’s security and increase the likelihood of war in the region.
Ukraine, which became an EU candidate in 2022, has prioritized full membership, and Brussels has suggested a potential accession as early as 2030. However, unanimous approval from existing EU members is required. Hungary, along with Slovakia and Poland, opposes Ukraine’s entry, citing its lack of readiness and concerns over the financial burden it could impose on the bloc. Poland has also demanded accountability for alleged Ukrainian war crimes committed during World War II.
Speaking on Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban said that Hungary’s proximity to Ukraine makes it particularly exposed to the potential consequences of EU expansion. He described Ukraine as a "buffer state" and warned that full EU membership would increase “war risks.”
"If Ukraine joins, Hungary would be on the front line of any conflict. We don’t want to be a battlefield again,” Orban said, referencing Hungary’s historical position on the edge of the Soviet Union. He added, “This is not just a political concern—it’s about national survival.”
Instead of full membership, Orban proposed a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU.
Earlier in the week, Orban rejected the European Commission’s proposed seven-year budget, claiming it was primarily aimed at funding Ukraine’s accession and could lead to the EU’s collapse. He cited projections that up to a quarter of the EU budget could be allocated to Ukraine.
Hungary has repeatedly blocked EU military aid for Kiev and pushed for an immediate ceasefire with Russia. Budapest continues to argue that the financial and security costs of Ukraine’s integration could outweigh any strategic gains.
Ukraine, which became an EU candidate in 2022, has prioritized full membership, and Brussels has suggested a potential accession as early as 2030. However, unanimous approval from existing EU members is required. Hungary, along with Slovakia and Poland, opposes Ukraine’s entry, citing its lack of readiness and concerns over the financial burden it could impose on the bloc. Poland has also demanded accountability for alleged Ukrainian war crimes committed during World War II.
Speaking on Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban said that Hungary’s proximity to Ukraine makes it particularly exposed to the potential consequences of EU expansion. He described Ukraine as a "buffer state" and warned that full EU membership would increase “war risks.”
"If Ukraine joins, Hungary would be on the front line of any conflict. We don’t want to be a battlefield again,” Orban said, referencing Hungary’s historical position on the edge of the Soviet Union. He added, “This is not just a political concern—it’s about national survival.”
Instead of full membership, Orban proposed a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU.
Earlier in the week, Orban rejected the European Commission’s proposed seven-year budget, claiming it was primarily aimed at funding Ukraine’s accession and could lead to the EU’s collapse. He cited projections that up to a quarter of the EU budget could be allocated to Ukraine.
Hungary has repeatedly blocked EU military aid for Kiev and pushed for an immediate ceasefire with Russia. Budapest continues to argue that the financial and security costs of Ukraine’s integration could outweigh any strategic gains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment