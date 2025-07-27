403
Amazon brings color to UAE and KSA with all new Kindle Colorsoft devices
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, UAE – 24 July 2025: Kindle customers globally are reading more than ever—so far this year, they’ve read more than 129 billion pages, which is already billions more pages than this time last year. To support Kindle customers’ love of reading, and to make their reading experience even better, Amazon has launched Kindle Colorsoft in UAE and KSA.
New Kindle Colorsoft—16 GB and 32 GB models now available
Kindle Colorsoft has everything our customers love about Kindle in color—a high contrast Colorsoft display, fast page turns, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life, and access to our incredible Kindle bookstore.
Kindle Colorsoft features Amazon’s 7-inch Colorsoft display technology, offering 300 ppi for black and white content and 150 ppi for color. It includes a built-in light and optimized font technology, with a 16-level grayscale. The device weighs 215g and comes with 16 GB of on-device storage for thousands of books, complemented by free cloud storage for all Amazon content. Meanwhile, its battery life extends for up to 8 weeks on a single charge under typical usage conditions, reaching a full charge in under 2.5 hours.
You can browse covers in color in your Kindle Library or store, experience your graphic novel come to life in color, see book photos and images in color, or add highlights in yellow, orange, blue, and pink which you can easily filter through later. Plus, for customers who prefer to read on pages with a dark background, we offer a Page Color feature that inverts the black text and white backgrounds of the pages inside books.
A Kindle Colorsoft for Everyone
Kindle Colorsoft with 16 GB of storage is available starting today at AED 959 / SAR 1,069, and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is available at AED 1,079 / SAR 1,199 and adds an auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging, and 32 GB of storage.
