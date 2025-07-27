UK Parliament: Scottish National Party (SNP) Threatens To 'Force Vote' On Recognising Palestinian State

LONDON, July 27 (NNN-AGENCIES) - A minor opposition party in the British parliament on Sunday threatened to bring forward legislation on recognising Palestinian statehood and“force a vote” if Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues to oppose the move.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which pushes for the independence of Scotland, said it would table a“Palestine Recognition Bill” when parliament returns after its summer recess if Starmer did not change his position.

The prime minister has committed to recognising Palestinian statehood but said it must be part of a peace process in the Middle East.

The SNP threat comes after more than 220 British MPs, including dozens from Starmer's ruling Labour party, demanded Friday that the UK government follow France and recognise a Palestinian state.

The call, in a letter signed by lawmakers from nine UK political parties, came less than 24 hours after French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country would formally do so at a UN meeting in September.

“Unless Keir Starmer stops blocking UK recognition of Palestine, the SNP will introduce a Palestine Recognition Bill when Parliament returns in September and force a vote if necessary,” said Stephen Flynn, SNP's leader in the UK parliament.

“Keir Starmer must stop defending the indefensible, finally find a backbone and demand that Israel ends its war now,” he added.

If France formally recognises a Palestinian state it would be the first G7 country - and the most powerful European nation to date - to make the move.

Starmer has come under rising domestic and international pressure over recognising Palestinian statehood, as opposition intensifies to the ongoing war in Gaza amid fears of mass starvation there.

The UK leader on Saturday spoke to his French and German counterparts and outlined UK plans to airdrop aid to people in Gaza and evacuate sick and injured children, his office said.

The SNP holds nine seats in the 650-seat UK parliament. - NNN-AGENCIES