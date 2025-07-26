403
Israeli drones fly above Handala aid vessel heading to Gaza
(MENAFN) The Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported late Friday that a swarm of drones was seen flying above the aid vessel Handala, sparking fears that the ship could face an imminent interception, possibly by Israeli or NATO forces.
According to a statement posted on Telegram, the coalition observed 16 drones in total over a 45-minute period, with some flying in pairs and others directly above the ship.
French parliamentarian Gabrielle Cathala, one of 21 international activists aboard Handala, shared a voice message titled “Day 6,” warning that the group may be subject to a raid soon.
“We are united and fully in solidarity. We are ready. Drones are appearing, and if Wi-Fi is cut, unexpected things could happen,” she said. “But do not worry about us—worry about the Palestinians. What they are enduring is far worse than anything we may face.”
Earlier in the week, the coalition reported a two-hour blackout in communication with the ship, during which drones were also seen nearby. Although contact was later reestablished, the recurring presence of drones has deepened fears of an approaching intervention.
A prior update stated: “We lost all contact with Handala as drones circled overhead. This may indicate the ship was intercepted or targeted.”
