Kremlin Lists Conditions for Western Firms’ Return
(MENAFN) Western corporations are invited to come back to Russia provided they have not supported the Ukrainian military and have fulfilled all responsibilities towards their staff and the government, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated.
In an interview with a news agency during the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, released on Saturday, Peskov detailed Moscow’s stance regarding foreign enterprises that exited the Russian market following the intensification of the Ukraine conflict in 2022 and the imposition of Western sanctions.
He remarked that “it would be wrong to say we are not interested in these companies returning.”
Peskov mentioned that numerous firms which withdrew “reserved the right to return, fulfilling all their obligations to employees and to Russian regions... With them, of course, we need to conduct a very careful, respectful dialogue, observing our interests.”
However, some companies abandoned their workforce without compensating wages or meeting their social responsibilities, according to Peskov.
He noted that those firms may still come back provided they rectify their past shortcomings.
“Everyone should be allowed back. It will just be very expensive for them to return.”
The Kremlin representative emphasized that the only businesses barred from returning are those that have aided the Ukrainian armed forces.
“These companies have already become enemies, and that is how they should be treated,” he concluded.
