Trump Plans Visiting South Korea for APEC Summit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is preparing for a trip to South Korea next month to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, CNN reported on Saturday, citing several officials from the Trump administration.
The summit will be hosted by South Korea in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, scheduled between late October and early November.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung extended the invitation to Trump during discussions held in Washington last month.
According to a White House official quoted by CNN, "A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration."
The trip is also expected to emphasize talks surrounding trade, defense, and civil nuclear cooperation.
Officials revealed that there have been in-depth conversations regarding a possible meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit, though no definitive plans have been finalized, as reported by CNN.
The news agency indicated that Trump’s participation in the APEC summit might facilitate a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
This follows Trump’s recent expression of hope to meet Kim during last month’s discussions with President Lee.
In his first summit with Trump in Washington last month, Lee proposed that the US president meet with Kim later this year, alongside extending the invitation to the APEC summit.
Trump expressed his willingness to engage with Kim, stating, “We look forward to meeting with him (Kim), and we’ll make relations better,” showing openness toward improving bilateral relations.
