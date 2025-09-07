Prime Minister Launches Ministry Of Transport Strategy 2025-2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, today launched the Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030 under the slogan Reaching Beyond Horizons.

The Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030 features an ambitious roadmap focused on developing the transportation and mobility industry in Qatar and enhancing its role in economic growth, sustainability, and innovation.

Delivering a keynote to a large audience of several ministers, high-profile officials, and representatives of government and private sector entities, the Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani said that the“MOT Strategy stems from the Qatar National Vision 2030 and is aligned with the MOT's endeavors to achieve the goals of the 3rdNational Development Strategy by developing a world-class infrastructure that places the country in an advanced position globally in terms of logistics performance, digital transformation, and smart mobility innovation.”

Within its strategy, he said, the MOT made sure to put clear foundations to leverage the transportation and logistics services industries to become a primary driver of economic growth and its diversification, essential pillar for attracting qualitative investments, and key factor in boosting Qatar's competitiveness regionally and globally.

“The Strategy embodies the MOT's unwavering commitment to creating a secure, integrated, resilient, and sustainable transportation system based on advanced technologies and innovation, while enhancing traffic safety standards, reducing carbon emissions, and providing innovative digital services that meet the aspirations of citizens, residents, and coming generations.”

The minister added that the MOT Strategy encompasses 125 projects cascading from 42 initiatives, with total investments exceeding QAR 1.2 billion and a private sector participation of about 40% -in such a real partnership to carry national development agenda forward and support economic diversification.

Those projects, he said, are not just numbers, but a major artery to solidify Qatar's profile as a regional and global hub for transportation and logistics services by investing in advanced infrastructures, and strategically connecting with regional and international markets, thereby doubling the transportation industry's contribution to the GDP and enhancing Qatar's presence among globally leading countries.

The minister went on saying that the MOT Strategy, through 17 specialized initiatives, focuses on raising the efficiency of public transportation system by providing reliable, convenient, and ecofriendly services, connecting all areas countrywide, and serving all sections of the society, including the highly esteemed people and people of determination.

“We are proud Qatar ranks first among countries of the region in terms of switching to electric transit. 73% of our public buses are electric and we are laser-focused to reach 100% transformation by 2030 to enhance the integration with the metro and tram electric systems.”

Developing our national talents and empowering them to leadinga future of smart mobility via comprehensive training courses and qualitative upskilling initiatives are on top of the MOT's priorities, the minister said.

He added that the MOT Strategy's plans also include establishing smart control centers and creating advanced digital applications to meet the needs of society.

Concluding his keynote, the minister said that the Ministry of Transport Strategy represents a major transformative journey that we step into with confidence and determination, in collaboration with all MOT public and private sector partners, to present the State of Qatar to the world as a unique model in smart, integrated, secure, and sustainable transportation.

About the MOT Strategy:

The MOT Strategy is based on the MOT's clear vision; "An integrated, secure, resilient, and sustainable transport ecosystem", and mission;“Driving the development of the transport ecosystem towards high logistic efficiency, supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision.”

Corporate Values:

The MOT Strategy translates the core values of the MOT that inspire its initiatives and projects:

- Institutional Excellence: Achieving the highest standards of performance through commitment and excellence in service delivery,

- Strengthening Partnerships: Work on open and transparent collaboration with partners and stakeholders for collective success,

- Supporting the Economy: Ensuring effective and reliable services that contribute to advancing economic growth, prosperity and development of the country,

- Team Spirit: Working together to achieve success and foster a supportive and inclusive environment,

- Adopting Smart Technologies: Always exploring, studying and including smart solutions in strategic initiatives, plans, processes and activities,

- Innovation: Adopting innovative ideas and promoting a culture of creativity for continuous improvement and meeting the needs of our society,

- Sustainability: Include environmentally friendly and futuristic practices in daily plans and operations.

Strategic Aspirations:

The MOT Strategy encompasses five Strategic Aspirations that represent the overarching objectives of the Ministry of Transport Strategy:

- Economic Growth: Enable economic growth by facilitating seamless movement of people and goods and by unlocking new service opportunities,

- Service Optimization: Focus on services optimization to maximize value from available infrastructure while achieving safety targets,

- Customer-Centricity: Achieve customer-centricity through data-driven, dynamic and seamless transport services to meet different customer needs,

- Sustainability & Resilience: Drive sustainability through policies, innovation and emerging technologies and ensure network resilience,

- Workforce Development: Enable human capital development towards future-readiness and local capability upskilling.