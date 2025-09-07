NATO Chief Blasts Russia’s Interference in Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte asserted Thursday that Moscow has no authority to determine the presence of Western forces in Ukraine, emphasizing that Kyiv's sovereignty must remain intact.
"Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? It is a sovereign nation. It’s not for them to decide," Rutte stated at the IISS Prague Defence Summit. "Ukraine is a sovereign nation, if Ukraine wants to have security guarantee forces in Ukraine to support a peace deal, it's up to them. Nobody else can decide about it. And I think we really have to stop making (Russian President Vladimir) Putin too powerful," he added.
Security Threats Extend Beyond Russia
In a broader warning, Rutte described Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as the "most obvious example" of global security risks but cautioned that the danger would persist even after the conflict ends.
"The threat will not end when this war does. Nor is the challenge limited to Russia. China, Iran and North Korea pose challenges individually and as a result of the cooperation. They are increasing their defense industrial cooperation to unprecedented levels. They are preparing for long-term confrontation. So we must be prepared," he said.
He also underscored the growing importance of strengthening alliances between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, highlighting enhanced security cooperation with Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.
"If China would one day decide to attack Taiwan, it will not be limited to that attack. Why would (Chinese President) Xi Jinping not call his junior partner Vladimir Putin to also keep us busy here in Europe in the northern Atlantic area?" Rutte speculated.
NATO's Defense Industry Must Do More
The NATO chief warned that defense cannot be secured through financial contributions alone, calling for an urgent ramp-up of defense industry capabilities across the alliance.
"Cash alone can't provide security. We need the capabilities, real firepower, heavy metal, as well as new tech, and that's what our defense industry across the alliance needs to deliver faster than ever in Europe and also in the United States, simply all over the alliance ... We are not producing enough," he warned.
He also pointed out that, until recently, Russia was outproducing NATO members in terms of ammunition production despite having an economy smaller than the U.S. state of Texas. However, he noted that Europe is now significantly increasing its defense output.
Praise for U.S. Leadership on Defense Spending
Rutte acknowledged the pivotal role played by U.S. leadership in pushing NATO allies to meet defense spending targets, particularly under former President Donald Trump.
"This would never have happened without Trump," Rutte remarked, emphasizing that countries like Italy, Canada, Spain, and Belgium had pledged to meet a 5% defense spending goal set during the June summit in The Hague.
