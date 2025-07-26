403
Thailand sends four naval vessels to boarders with Cambodia
(MENAFN) Thailand has sent four naval vessels to its border region with Cambodia as fighting between the two nations extended into a third consecutive day, according to reports from regional media outlets.
The Royal Thai Navy launched what it called the “Trat Strike 1” operation, targeting Cambodian military positions at three separate points along the frontier. This action came in response to what Thai sources described as an expansion of Cambodian troop presence along the contested area.
Cambodia, meanwhile, has attempted to maintain civil aviation safety amid the unrest. A senior official from the country’s civil aviation authority stated that commercial aircraft may still operate in the area, provided they remain above 11 kilometers (approximately 6.8 miles) in altitude.
The intensifying conflict prompted an emergency closed-door session of the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday, where delegates from both Cambodia and Thailand were present.
“We asked for an immediate ceasefire—unconditionally—and we also call for a peaceful solution to the dispute,” Cambodia’s representative to the UN said following the session. He noted that the council urged both sides to act with restraint and seek a diplomatic resolution. “That is what we are calling for as well,” he added.
Thailand also submitted a formal communication to the Security Council, placing blame on Cambodia for the hostilities. The letter urged the international community to press for an immediate end to the violence and emphasized Bangkok’s openness to re-engage through existing bilateral frameworks to settle any unresolved issues through dialogue.
