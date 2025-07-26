403
Fayrouz's Son Ziad Dies After A Life Marked With Diverse Artistic Works
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 26 (KUNA) -- The multi-talented Lebanese artist Ziad Al-Rahbani, son of the iconic singer Fayrouz, died on Saturday, it was officially declared.
Ziad, son of the deceased Assi Al-Rahbani, Fayrouz's husband and composer of many of her songs, passed away at the age of 69, lowering the curtain on a life full of artistic works, namely on theaters, composition of songs and lyrics, some sang by his mother.
The deceased was known for critical and sarcastic themes and rhetoric in his plays and talk shows. Some of his plays had been inspired by the civil war (1975-1990).
Eulogizing the deceased, President Joseph Aoun said Ziad left behind a deep stamp in the cultural conscience. "He was not merely an artist but a complete cultural live entity and a rebellious voice against injustice," the president said in a statement.
Ziad will be remembered for his purposeful theatrical works, his music that glowed with limitless creativity -- classic, jazz and oriental -- presenting a unique artistic vision and new windows for cultural expression, he added.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also expressed grief for the loss of a unique creative artist and a free voice that depicted deep commitment to causes of the human being and the homeland. (end)
