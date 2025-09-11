Delhi Police Arrests Five Terrorists Linked With Pakistan-Linked Terror Module Recovers Parts Used In IED Construction

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered connections to Pakistan in an ongoing terror investigation, arresting three additional suspects linked to the module.

With these new arrests, the total number of individuals detained has risen to five. The first two suspects were taken into custody earlier as part of the probe.

The police have also recovered some parts used in the making of IEDs.

Sources said the accused were in touch with handlers based in Pakistan through multiple social media accounts, which are now being verified, ANI reported.

According to investigators, the group's key member, Ashraf Danish, was operating the module from India while maintaining contact with Pakistan-based individuals via encrypted and social media platforms. The probe has revealed that the suspects used these channels to radicalise youth in India and recruit them into their network.

Police sources told ANI the group also ran multiple online groups aimed at spreading communal hatred and disturbing religious harmony.

Raids were conducted across four to five states as part of a major counterterrorism operation, during which nearly eight suspects were questioned, according to officials. So far, five individuals have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related activities, including two from Delhi and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Ranchi.

One of the arrested suspects, identified as Danish, was found in possession of a country-made pistol, live ammunition, and a cache of suspicious materials. The Delhi Police Special Cell recovered hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, sulfur powder, copper sheets, ball bearings, strip wires, electronic circuits, laptops, mobile phones, and cash from him. Authorities believe these items were intended for the fabrication of weapons and explosives.

(This is a breaking news)