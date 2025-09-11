Nepal Gen Z Protest Toll Rises To 30, Sushila Karki Agrees To Step In, Army Quells Mass Jail Break: Top 5 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nepal is staring into a political void after deadly 'Gen Z' protests on September 8 killed 30 people and wounded around 1,000. Harrowing scenes unfolded in Nepal even after the government met the demand of lifting the ban on social media in the country.

Curfews were imposed, but partially eased in Kathmandu Valley. Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has taken charge of the nation of 30 million people since the protests escalated on Tuesday.

With an aim to appoint a new government to bring stability in the Himalayan country, former Supreme Court chief justice Sushila Karki's name has emerged as a person who many see as a potential interim leader.

Here are the latest updates on Nepal GenZ protest:

1. The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening that the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30.

The health ministry said in a press release that 1,033 injuries were recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment. Another 253 patients remain newly admitted.

2. While the army has taken charge of the nation in the short term, the debate continues over whether Parliament should be dissolved or not.

According to Nepal Press, Gen Zs and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah are demanding an interim government along with the dissolution of parliament. However, National Independent Party (NISP) MP Sobhita Gautam said that this should not be done.

"The country is moving towards an interim government, which will hold new elections in the country. The job of this interim government is to hold elections and give the country a new mandate," Balen Shah said.

3. Balen Shah dropped out of the race for the Nepal PM, but supported Sushila Karki for the post. If chosen, Sushila Karki will become the first woman Prime Minister of the country.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Karki said she is prepared to take on the role.“The Gen-Z group led the recent movement in Nepal and that they trusted her to lead the government for a short period," she said.

She confirmed that young members of the movement voted in favour of her name.“I have accepted their request to lead the interim government," she told CNN-News18. Karki said her immediate priority would be to honour and support the families of those who lost their lives during the protests.

4. The Nepali Army issued an update on the prohibitory orders and curfew in the Kathmandu Valley, extending restrictions while allowing limited relaxation for public movement.

According to the official notice, prohibitory orders will remain in effect on Thursday, September 11 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, followed by a night curfew from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM on Friday.

Movement will be allowed during specific windows: 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on September 11.

5. Nepal Army troops opened fire on Thursday morning to stop a mass breakout from Ramechhap District Prison, the Kathmandu Post reported. More than a dozen inmates were injured, authorities said. The prison, in ward 8 of Ramechhap Municipality, holds more than 300 inmates.

Nepal has seen a surge of jailbreaks amid the massive protests. A total of 750 prisoners left the Chitwan Prison with their belongings.

On Wednesday, prisoners who broke out of the Bharatpur District Jail on Wednesday morning were asked to contact the administration. A notice warned that if they do not come into contact, they will be arrested and brought back.

Chief District Officer Shyam Krishna Thapa reportedly said prisoners broke through several internal locks and tried to smash open the main gate before security forces fired.“Around 12 to 13 inmates were injured after the army opened fire as they reached the gate,” he said.

The demonstrations - dubbed the protest of Gen Z - began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying those companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

The social media ban was lifted on Tuesday, but the protests continued.

The protests spiraled to reflect broader discontent. Many young people are angry that the children of political leaders - so-called nepo kids - seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages while most youth struggle to find work.