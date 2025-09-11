Autism Is Lifelong. Here's What Support Looks Like In Adulthood

MENAFN - The Conversation) The government plans to redirect some children off the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and onto a new program called Thriving Kids. When announcing the change last month, health and disability minister Mark Butler explained :

This seemed to imply autism is something people“grow out of”. It's not: autism spectrum disorder is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition .

The government's announcement about redirecting people off the NDIS has also raised concerns about what supports will remain available for autistic people as they grow older.

So what should support look like for autistic adults?

How is autism diagnosed?

Autism is defined by differences in social communication and behavioural flexibility. These are outward signs of a diverse way of thinking and represent a specific neurotype.

Autism spectrum disorder is diagnosed when the neurotype is associated with significant distress or impaired functioning at school, work or in social settings.

Terms such as“mild” or“moderate” autism are not part of contemporary diagnostic frameworks. Rather, autism spectrum disorder is diagnosed as level 1, 2 or 3, based on the individual's support needs at the time of assessment.

Levels can't predict the impact of autism on an individual's future life. Many autistic adults who are considered level 1 and 2 at a particular point in time still face significant barriers in daily life.

Levels can also fluctuate based on context. While the level at diagnosis can indicate the degree of support needed at that time of diagnosis, they cannot be used to predict future need .

Not all autistic people qualify for the NDIS and rely on Medicare-subsidised services or community health programs for support. These vary widely in affordability and availability.

What might autistic adults need?

Support needs in adulthood are diverse and dynamic. One person may need in-home support and care to manage routines or daily living skills.

Another person may live independently, but struggle with executive functioning, emotional regulation or burnout.

Executive functioning difficulties can affect planning, time management, task-initiation and decision-making. This makes things like grocery shopping, paying bills, or attending appointments overwhelming and difficult.

Emotional regulation challenges may show up as intense reactions to stress, difficulty remaining calm, or feeling overwhelmed and distressed by small changes.

Burnout, often caused by prolonged stress or“masking” autistic traits, can lead to exhaustion, withdrawal and a reduction in capacity to manage daily tasks. This can affect someone's ability to work, maintain routines or participate in everyday life.

What do support services look like?

Supports should be person-led and flexible enough to adapt as needs change.

The goal is not to“fix” autism, but to foster wellbeing and authentic participation in daily life.

As such, service providers focus on:

Building daily living skills

An occupational therapist (OT) may visit the person in their home to assess how they currently manage tasks, identify barriers and develop strategies with the person to promote their independence and confidence.

The OT might:



help break down a task, such as cooking a meal, into manageable steps

introduce visual schedules for daily routines or checklists for budgeting and daily tasks build skills for navigating public transport using maps and apps.

Support can also include practising routines, adapting the environment, or introducing assistive technology. The aim is to build the person's capacity in real-life contexts so they can live with greater autonomy and less stress.

Supporting mental health and emotional regulation

Mental health support may include psychological therapy, counselling, peer support or psychiatric care, depending on the person's needs and preferences.

These services are delivered by psychologists, counsellors, nurse practitioners, occupational therapists or psychiatrists in clinics, community settings or via telehealth.

Talking therapies may focus on identifying triggers, developing calming strategies and building emotional awareness.

Enhancing communication and social connection

This involves support from providers such as speech pathologists to build skills such as initiating conversation, interpreting social cues, building social connections with peers and expressing needs.

Supports are tailored to the person's communication style, goals and preferences. They can take place in clinics, homes, or community settings, individually or in groups.

Creating safe environments at home, work and in the community

This involves supporting autistic adults to understand and express their neurodivergent identity, advocate for their needs and help them feel psychologically safe at home, work and in the community.

This may include peer mentoring, counselling and occupational therapy support, and often occurs in community hubs, clinics or online spaces.

Lessons from abroad

While adult autism support remains underfunded and under-researched across the world, some countries are leading the way.

The United Kingdom's National Autistic Society, for example, offers adult-specific services, including supported employment and housing. These empower autistic adults to live independently, access meaningful work and engage with their communities in safe, affirming environments. This approach reflects best practice and promotes long-term wellbeing.

In Canada, peer-led initiatives and neurodivergent-designed programs create spaces where autistic and neurodivergent adults feel seen, heard and supported. The Neurodivergent Collective of New Brunswick, for example, offers grassroots, peer-to-peer support groups that address mental health, relationships and daily life challenges to build community and reduce isolation.

In Australia, support for autistic adults is increasing. But we don't have a clear evidence base about what works and what doesn't, or even how daily living skills are developed in adulthood. Our ongoing research aims to fill this gap and improve support for autistic people throughout their life.