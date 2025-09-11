JK Rowling Faces Online Heat For Transphobic AI Post Netizens Blame Black Mold For Her 'Pathetic, Hateful' Behaviour

MENAFN - Live Mint) JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, is back in the headlines for her anti-trans stance, especially with her latest post with Artificial Intelligence gibberish, as the furious netizens now blame black mold for her 'pathetic, hateful' behaviour.

In a post on X, she claimed that gender identity ideology is homophobic and posted a six-second video that showed a tweet from Dr Helen Webberley, followed by images that look like a social media comment section, but do not include any real words. Instead, the images show gibberish written in a combination of real letters and jumbled, distorted letters.

“Tell me again how gender identity ideology isn't homophobic. Would you trust this UK doctor, who was suspended from practising by the medical council and now heads up a quasi-medical trans advocacy group GenderGP, to be sympathetic to a young girl who's attracted to other girls?” she wrote, alongside an AI-moderated video.

The video is accompanied by a sound similar to typing on a phone.

Check JK Rowling's post here:Here's what netizens said:

Social media users claimed that Rowling's latest post with AI rumblings was due to her exposure to black mold, which can lead to various neurological symptoms, including memory loss, cognitive difficulties, and mood disorders.

“How much mold do I need to understand this,” a user asked.

Another quipped,“The mold has you Robert.”

“Did the mold tell you this was real, or do you think AI fakes are real?” said another user.

“Kinda pathetic having to use AI to make up reasons to be mad hateful towards others,” one user said.

“What is this insane ai garbage. Lmao sit down grandma,” a user said.

“What in the AI happened here?” asked a user.

“I thought I was having a stroke looking at that,” a user said.

“Seek professional help,” suggested another.

Netizens weren't the only ones condemning the author; things went south between Rowling and the original Harry Potter stars – Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, after her transphobic comments went viral. Her views on the trans community were met with criticism from the actors who began their careers as child stars in the Harry Potter films.