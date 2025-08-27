​​Ether Heads Towards Record High

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Ether eyes record high ​Ether bullish case:

Ether's bounce off its August uptrend line at $4,315.82 on Tuesday may put its mid-August high at $4,789.73 and its 24 August record high at $4,954.16 back on the cards, together with the psychological $5,000 mark.

This bullish technical view will remain in play while Tuesday's low at $4,315.82 holds on a daily chart closing basis.

Ether bearish case:

Since Ether's record high at $4,954.16 has been accompanied by a lower reading of the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), negative divergence occurred, meaning that the possibility of a top forming remains at hand.

If so, a drop through Tuesday's $4,315.82 low may trigger a retest of the its key $4,105.53-to-$3,941.08 support zone. It consists of the March, May and December 2024 as well as the July 2025 highs and as such should act as strong support.

If not, the 21 July high at $3,858.25 may be reached as well.

Only a major bearish reversal and fall through the next lower early August low at $3,356.65 would increase the odds of a medium-term top forming.

In this scenario the area between the February-to-June highs at $2,879.45-to-$2,733.27 might be revisited.

Ether daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .