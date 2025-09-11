'My Love Story': Charlie Kirk's Wife's Emotional Video Resurfaces After His Tragic Death, Leaves Fans In Tears

MENAFN - Live Mint) A heartfelt video shared by Erika Kirk, wife of late US conservative commentator Charlie Kirk , has resurfaced online, leaving many emotional in the wake of his tragic death.

Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of the youth activist group Turning Point USA, was shot dead while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Erika, a former Miss Arizona USA and real estate agent, and their two young children, daughter Sarah Rose (born in 2021) and a son (born in 2023).

The resurfaced video, originally posted by Erika months ago, shows her tribute to her husband with the caption:“...thank you for being my love story.” At the time, Charlie had responded with a simple yet moving reply:“My favourite,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Clips of the post are now circulating on social media, with many users expressing grief over the timing.“Sobbing watching this video from Charlie Kirk's wife,” one X user wrote, echoing the sentiment of thousands who have been sharing the video in remembrance.

Another user wrote,“Absolutely gut-wrenching.”

“My heart goes out to Charlie's family,” the third user wrote.

“Erika, I want you to know, there is an entire planet of Christians crying out today in prayer for Charlie's healing,” the fourth wrote.

“My heart breaks for you, Erika. Your husband was an inspiration to so many in our nation; a man of faith, courage, and conviction. His legacy will continue to guide countless lives. Praying for you, your children, and your family in this time of unimaginable grief,” the fifth wrote on X.

US president Donald Trump condemned the“political assassination” of his ally and conservationist activists.

In a video posted on his social media platforms, Trump said,“Charlie was the best of America, and the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country.”

He called Charlie's assassination“heinous”. He said Charlie was a“patriot” who“fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people.”

"I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah," Trump said in a video message on September 10.“Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror,” he said.

“He's a model for truth and freedom, and there's never been anyone who was so respected by youth,” Trump said. He also described the activists as“a man of deep, deep faith.”

Calling the killing of Charlie“a dark moment for America,” Trump said,“Charlie Kirk travelled the nation joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good faith debate.”