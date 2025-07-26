Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thai Naval Units Deploy Warships Amid Cambodia Dispute

2025-07-26 07:10:40
(MENAFN) The Thai maritime forces deployed four warships on Saturday near the national boundary to aid ground troops as the Thailand-Cambodia confrontation stretched into its third consecutive day, as per a news outlet.

The Royal Thai Navy initiated the "Trat Pikhat Pairee 1" (Trat Strike 1) campaign targeting Cambodian troops at three separate border sites, following claims that Cambodian military units had advanced their positions, a newspaper reported.

According to a news agency, Sin Chansereyvutha from Cambodia's Secretariat of State for Civil Aviation indicated that aircraft are permitted to fly over the conflict area if they maintain an altitude exceeding 11 kilometers (6.8 miles).

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council convened an urgent closed-door session in New York regarding the escalation, with delegates from both Thailand and Cambodia in attendance.

“We asked for an immediate ceasefire—unconditionally—and we also call for a peaceful solution to the dispute,” stated Cambodia’s UN envoy Chhea Keo following the meeting.

He noted that the council “called for both parties to show maximum restraint and to resort to diplomacy.

"That is what we are calling for as well," he said.

Previously, Thailand had presented a formal communication to the council accusing Cambodia of inciting the hostilities.

MENAFN26072025000045017167ID1109845889

