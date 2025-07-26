Sidharth Malhotra's Emotional Tribute To Vikram Batra On Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, actor Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to honour the valor of Kargil War heroes, especially Captain Vikram Batra, the Param Vir Chakra recipient he portrayed in the film Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra's Emotional Tribute to Vikram Batra

Malhotra shared a poignant image of Captain Batra, accompanied by a heartfelt message:

“To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation. Saluting your sacrifice, today and always.”

From Screen to Real-Life Respect

Having brought Batra's story to life in Shershaah-a critically acclaimed film that made Malhotra a household name-this tribute became deeply personal. In the biographical drama, Malhotra played both Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, capturing the hero's courage, sacrifice, and immortal spirit .

The Significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Observed every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the end of the 1999 Kargil War when the Indian Army reclaimed strategic peaks in Ladakh under Operation Vijay. The day is a solemn reminder of national resilience and the ultimate sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

A Personal and Patriotic Salute

For Malhotra, the day not only evokes national remembrance but also echoes the personal connection he shares with Captain Batra's legacy. Portraying a real-life hero who inspired millions, Malhotra's tribute resonated with a blend of cinematic tribute and heartfelt patriotism.

