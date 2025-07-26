PALFINGER AG: Increased order intake and strong service business in 1st HY 2025

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Revenue of EUR 1,139.5 million, EBIT of EUR 90.4 million, and consolidated net result of EUR 50.1 million in line with forecast

Increasing order intake in core European markets Investments in the global service network in EUR million 1 st HY/2023 1st HY/2024 1st HY/2025 % Revenue 1,214.9 1,175.4 1,139.5 -3.1% EBITDA 157.9 156.4 136.7 -12.6 % EBIT 111.3 112.2 90.4 -19.4% EBIT margin in % 9.2 9.5 7.9 – Consolidated net result 63.3 68.3 50.1 -26.7% Employees 1) 12,565 12,651 12,111 – 1) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies without equity investments and without contract workers.



Following a projected decline in the 1st half of 2025, PALFINGER is aiming to compensate the drop in earnings and revenue in the second half of 2025. In the first six months, the company recorded revenue of EUR 1,139.5 million, an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 90.4 million and a consolidated net result of EUR 50.1 million. The company's financial stability was further strengthened during this period thanks to a reduction in net financial debt and significant increase in equity.



Positive signals from all regions

Since the fourth quarter of 2024, PALFINGER has recorded higher order intake, especially in the EMEA region, which is why capacity increases were necessary in the first half of 2025. The LATAM region remained stable during the reporting period, while APAC, particularly the emerging Indian market, provided positive momentum in terms of order intake. Growth continued in MARINE sector – particularly for wind cranes and lifeboats with davit systems. Despite the ongoing tariff conflicts and the associated uncertainty, NAM also showed a slight upward trend in orders. In the first half of the year, the share of service revenue was further expanded. "This result confirms we're on the right track. Above all, our value creation principle of 'in the region, for the region' has once again proven its worth. We are well positioned and confident that we will be able to compensate for the decline in earnings and revenue in the second half of the year," stated PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser.



Investments in global service network

Driven by complete customer focus, PALFINGER is making targeted investments in its global service infrastructure. Examples include the start of construction of a new sales and service hub in the Spanish capital Madrid, and the expansion and modernization of the Duisburg site in Germany. Both sites strengthen and expand service capacity in key core markets. The same applies to the new MARINE site in Singapore, which expands PALFINGER's service footprint in the APAC region. As part of the after-sales strategy, the new spare parts hub for NAM in Illinois is scheduled to go into operation in the third quarter. PALFINGER aims to double the Service business revenue to EUR 700 million by 2030.



Market potential in the global investment environment

PALFINGER sees long-term opportunities in a global investment environment. Large-scale initiatives such as Germany's EUR 500 billion fiscal package and the US Stargate Project offer considerable potential for innovative lifting solutions. The company's strong global positioning enables it to actively participate in these programs and drive sustainable growth.



Outstanding share performance reflects market confidence

Capital markets have shown remarkable confidence in PALFINGER. With a share price performance of around 100 percent since the start of the year, 500 percent over 25 years and a place among the top 20 most liquid stocks on the Vienna Stock Exchange, PALFINGER joined the Vienna Stock Exchange's exclusive "100 Club" on July 11, 2025, and is one of the three best-performing stocks – clear evidence of the company's long-term potential.



Outlook

The ongoing market recovery, particularly in Europe, and positive signals from almost all regions support expectations for increased order intake for the second half of 2025. As a result, PALFINGER is aiming to offset the decline in earnings and revenue in the second half of 2025. The financial targets for 2027 remain unchanged: revenue of EUR 2.7 billion, an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of over 12 percent. As part of the presentation of the new Group Strategy, PALFINGER will announce ambitious financial targets for 2030 at the Capital Markets Day on October 10.



ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,350 employees (not including contract workers), 30 manufacturing sites and a worldwide, comprehensive sales and service network, PALFINGER meets the challenges of its customers and creates added value. PALFINGER consistently continues on its path as a provider of innovative, smart complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better usability, while leveraging the potential of digitalization along the entire production and value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2024 achieved revenue of EUR 2.36 billion.



