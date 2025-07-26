403
Cambodia Confirms 13 Deaths In Military Clashes With Thailand
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (KUNA) -- Cambodia announced the death of five soldiers and eight civilians in the military clashes with Thailand early Saturday.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense of Cambodia Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said in a statement that 21 soldiers and 50 civilians were also injured in the Thai attacks, using heavy artillery on a remote village.
She added that the authorities evacuated 35,829 civilians in the country's western provinces as preparation for any upcoming Thai attacks.
The ministry accused Thailand of "violating the international law and the Geneva conventions by attacking civilian villages and religious sites." (end)
