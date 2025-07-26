Activists Deface Israel's UN Mission In Geneva
-
Français
fr
Des manifestants s'en prennent à la mission israélienne à Genève
Original
Read more: Des manifestants s'en prennent à la mission israélienne à Genèv
العربية
ar
نشطاء يشوهون بطلاء أحمر واجهة بعثة إسرائيل لدى الأمم المتحدة في جنيف.
Read more: نشطاء يشوهون بطلاء أحمر واجهة بعثة إسرائيل لدى الأمم المتحدة في جنيف
Around 200 people gathered in front of the Israeli Mission at 6.55pm, Geneva police spokesman Alexandre Brahier told news agency Keystone-SDA, confirming a report in the Tribune de Genève. The demonstrators also blocked traffic in front of the World Trade Organization.
The rally then moved towards the Perle du Lac, where it dissipated at around 8pm. No arrests were made in connection with this demonstration, which was unauthorised. The police and cleaners were still on site in the evening.More More Is the UN still relevant in the Middle East?
