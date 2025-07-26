Most Russian Fiber-Optic Drone Strikes Recorded In Sumy, Kharkiv Regions Border Guards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, speaking in a live television broadcast, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

Discussing the use of fiber-optic drones by Russian forces, Demchenko noted that these types of strikes occur daily.

“Most of them happen in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. As for the border guard positions in Chernihiv region, the use of such drones there is less frequent, but the enemy still tries to strike either our units or defensive positions held by our troops,” Demchenko stated.

He emphasized that the border areas of all three regions are under constant Russian fire, with Sumy region suffering the most attacks.

“Artillery, drones, aviation - the enemy uses all of these to shell Ukrainian territory... But this year, the use of drones by the enemy has significantly increased,” the spokesperson noted.

Russian army loses 980 more soldiers in war against Ukraine

Demchenko also remarked that Russian sabotage activity is currently less intense compared to the end of last year.

“Of course, sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) are still being detected this year. Most of them have attempted to enter Ukrainian territory via Sumy region, but SRGs were also spotted in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions - with the latest attempts recorded in the Chernihiv direction. However, their activity is currently not as high as it used to be,” he added.

As previously reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine confirmed that along the border in Chernihiv region, Russian forces are not conducting operations involving infantry groups.