Steel Ministry To Hold Open House On Import Regulations
The two-day event is scheduled for July 29-30, 2025, at the Steel Room in Udyog Bhavan, New Delhi.
The initiative aims to provide a platform for companies and industry associations to present their issues and concerns related to steel import procedures directly to ministry officials.
Interested participants must secure confirmed time slots by sending requests to ... , as walk-in participation will not be permitted due to logistical constraints.
Industry associations seeking representation for their members may request a single time slot, with participation limited to a maximum of 15 individuals per association due to venue capacity restrictions.
The Open House sessions will operate from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on both days, with specific time allocations to be communicated via email confirmation.
Organisations wishing to participate must include comprehensive details in their email applications. Required information encompasses the company or association name, specification of whether issues relate to SIMS, NOC, QCO, or other matters, and the names and total number of proposed participants.
Additionally, applicants should indicate their preferred date between July 29 and 30, provide relevant SIMS or NOC application references where applicable, and specify their industry sector such as automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, or defense.
Participants must also submit a brief description of their concerns, limited to 50 words maximum, along with complete contact information for their designated representative, including mobile number and email address.
The ministry emphasises that all communication regarding time slot confirmations will be conducted exclusively through the designated email channel.
This Open House represents a structured approach by the Ministry of Steel to engage directly with industry stakeholders and address regulatory challenges in the steel import sector.
Companies and associations experiencing difficulties with current import procedures are encouraged to utilise this opportunity for direct dialogue with ministry officials.
(KNN Bureau)
