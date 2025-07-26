403
Countries Call for Cambodia, Thailand Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Neighboring countries are intensifying their appeals to Thailand and Cambodia to halt the lethal confrontations at their shared border and prioritize diplomacy and negotiation.
Following China's statement that it was “mediating” between the two Southeast Asian neighbors, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi on Friday urged both nations to “exercise maximum restraint,” voicing optimism that the conflict “will be eased peacefully through dialogue.”
Takeshi conveyed these remarks in a telephone conversation with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, as detailed in a release from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
No fewer than 16 individuals — 15 Thai nationals and one Cambodian — have lost their lives since Thursday when both countries initiated hostile exchanges across the border, including aerial bombings and missile strikes. The sporadic fighting continued into a second day.
Scores of civilians have sustained injuries, and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes on either side of the boundary.
As per the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Prak affirmed Cambodia’s “desire for a swift return to normalcy.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, currently presiding over the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), engaged in dialogue Thursday with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
He later noted that both leaders had demonstrated readiness to reduce tensions.
