Cielo Achieves Landmark ISO 42001 Certification With Fairnow's AI Governance Platform

Purpose-built to govern AI at the application level, FairNow helped to simplify Cielo's pre-audit process-centralizing risks, controls, and documentation in one system.

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the first international standard for managing artificial intelligence systems. Cielo achieved the certification with the support of FairNow's AI Governance Platform -leveraging the technology to bring structure and simplicity to its AI governance program.

As part of its ongoing commitment to responsible AI use, Cielo sought ISO 42001 certification to strengthen the governance of more than 50 AI systems across its enterprise. These systems include internally developed solutions and third-party AI tools embedded in hiring workflows. ISO 42001 provides a framework for governing AI at the organizational and application levels, enabling companies to manage risk, improve transparency, and demonstrate compliance with emerging regulations.

"AI governance presents unique challenges that don't fit neatly into traditional InfoSec GRC tools," said Gevangee Desai, Vice President – Information Security Compliance at Cielo. "FairNow's platform is purpose-built for this complexity. It allowed us to build a robust AIMS that not only achieved ISO 42001 certification but is also flexible enough to incorporate additional standards, like the EU AI Act, as we continue to mature our program. The clarity and direction FairNow provided significantly accelerated our path to certification."

FairNow's platform supported Cielo's existing governance, by offering a solution that specifically governs AI at the application and use-case level. The platform provides application-level risk assessment, auditor-aligned controls, and continuous compliance. For ISO 42001 , FairNow translates abstract requirements into actionable templates, role assignments, and pre-audit documentation-validated through alignment with auditors.

"ISO 42001 and AI governance are new and complex for most organizations," said Guru Sethupathy, CEO of FairNow. "We helped Cielo move quickly to implement a robust AI governance program. Their commitment to responsible AI is genuine, and their customers can trust that."

FairNow's platform continues to enable Cielo post-certification with governance processes for new and existing AI systems. The platform's regulatory tracker helps Cielo stay aligned with evolving AI laws globally, while ongoing testing and documentation are now built into product and vendor workflows.

With ISO 42001 certification, Cielo becomes one of the first global talent solutions providers to operationalize AI governance at scale-setting a new benchmark for trust and accountability in hiring technology.

About FairNow, Inc.

FairNow is an AI governance platform that helps organizations ensure their AI is trustworthy. Companies use FairNow to automate AI compliance tasks, align with global frameworks including ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF, and ensure every AI system - internal or third-party - is governed from day one.

