Agora Restaurant Group To Open Third Location In Bethesda, Maryland In Spring 2026

"We are very excited to add another offering for our guests and clients in 2026. Agora is an established and reputable operator, and we look forward to a successful partnership at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda."

- Katherina Kia, Hotel General Manager, Hyatt Regency Bethesda

A Modern Celebration of Mediterranean Flavors

Agora Bethesda will feature a mezze-style menu inspired by the culinary traditions of Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon, led by Executive Chef Ismet Sahin . The menu will spotlight seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with signature dishes such as flame-grilled kebabs, house-made künefe, and pistachio soufflé, alongside vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

"At Agora, we've always believed that food has the power to bring people together. Every dish we serve is rooted in tradition but reimagined with fresh, local ingredients and a modern touch. With our new Bethesda location, we're staying true to Agora's mission of creating memorable experiences through authentic flavors and heartfelt hospitality. We're especially excited to collaborate with Maryland farms and winemakers to ensure everything we offer is responsibly sourced and thoughtfully prepared."

- Betul Uslu & Ismail Uslu, Owners of Agora Restaurants

A Space Designed for Gathering

About Urbane Architects

Urbane Architects is a Washington, D.C.–based design firm known for creating inspired spaces that blend modern elegance with cultural authenticity. With a portfolio spanning hospitality, residential, and commercial projects, the firm is recognized for its thoughtful use of natural materials, layered lighting, and architectural cohesion. Urbane Architects has previously collaborated with Agora on the Tysons location (2019) and the Dupont Circle renovation (2021), and now brings its refined design approach to the forthcoming Bethesda location. Learn more at .

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence

Since its founding over 15 years ago, Agora has become a regional favorite. Agora Tysons has been named to Northern Virginia Magazine's "Top 50 Best Restaurants" for four consecutive years and remains a standout in best brunch lists across the DMV.

Agora Bethesda aims to serve the local community with the same hospitality and culinary excellence that have defined the Agora brand-from weekday lunches and celebratory dinners to weekend brunch experiences. Agora DC was also named to Washingtonian's Best of Washington list in 2026, and will be present at the event on July 24, 2026, joining top regional chefs and restaurateurs to celebrate the area's vibrant culinary scene.

About Agora Restaurant Group

Agora Restaurant Group is a family-owned hospitality brand specializing in Mediterranean cuisine rooted in Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese culinary traditions. With locations in Washington, D.C., Tysons, VA, and now Bethesda, MD, Agora is committed to offering authentic, locally sourced dishes in a warm, welcoming environment. For more information, visit .

About Hyatt Regency Bethesda

Hyatt Regency Bethesda is a contemporary hotel located above the Bethesda Metro Station (7402 Wisconsin Avenue), just minutes from Washington, D.C. Following a $37 million transformation, the 390-room property offers modern guest rooms, a 12-story atrium, a StayFitTM gym with Peloton bikes, and over 20,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting and event space-including the scenic Rooftop Downtown Bethesda. On-site dining includes Morton's The Steakhouse, Brown Bag, and a full-service Starbucks®. Learn more at .

