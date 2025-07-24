UN Mission Deeply Concerned Over Renewed Violence In Congo Provinces

MENAFN - IANS) Kinshasa, July 24 (IANS) The United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has voiced deep concern over a resurgence of armed violence in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, which has claimed the lives of dozens of civilians since early July.

In a statement issued out of Kinshasa, the DRC capital, MONUSCO condemned recent attacks carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces, which have reportedly killed at least 82 civilians across the two provinces.

The mission also denounced the July 21 violence in Djugu territory and the looting and desecration of the Catholic parish of Lopa in Ituri Province by militia of the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO).

Attacks on places of worship, schools, and health centres constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law, MONUSCO said.

"Those responsible for these atrocities must be held accountable," said Bruno Lemarquis, acting head of MONUSCO, urging the signatories of the Aru II peace accords to honour their commitments and immediately cease hostilities.

The "Aru II" accords, signed in 2023 between the DRC government and several armed groups active in Ituri, including CODECO and its splinter factions, aimed to establish a lasting ceasefire, initiate disarmament, and facilitate the restoration of peace in a province plagued by intercommunal conflict.

The eastern DRC has witnessed decades of insecurity fueled by ethnic tensions, local militias, and foreign rebel groups operating across porous borders. Despite repeated regional peace initiatives, violence continues to displace millions and undermine efforts to stabilise the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on July 19, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf had welcomed the signing of a declaration of principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) in Doha, Qatar, to end the conflict in the eastern DRC.

Youssouf had described the declaration as a "major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region."

Appreciating the invaluable contributions made by all stakeholders, including the regional facilitators from the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, Youssouf had said that the declaration offers a renewed hope for regional cooperation and sustainable peace.

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organisation also commended the spirit of dialogue, compromise, and political will demonstrated by the governments of the DRC and Rwanda.

The AU remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to support the successful implementation of the declaration and to contribute to sustainable peace, security, and development in the DRC and the region, the statement added.