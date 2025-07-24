403
Saudi Arabia Delegation Lands in Syria to Seal Major Deals
(MENAFN) A senior Saudi delegation, headed by Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, arrived in Damascus on Wednesday to inaugurate the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum, marking a pivotal move toward revitalizing and expanding economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to media.
Acting on directives from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the delegation comprises over 130 business leaders and investors.
Media reported that the forum is designed to identify new paths for economic cooperation and to facilitate the signing of strategic agreements aimed at promoting sustainable development and shared economic goals.
One of the forum’s key initiatives includes the unveiling of a white cement factory project in Adra Industrial City, located on the outskirts of Damascus.
Speaking to a broadcaster on Wednesday, Saudi Ambassador to Syria Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel said that the forum demonstrates the Kingdom's leadership's dedication to aiding Syria's recovery, rebuilding its institutions, and preserving its territorial integrity.
The Saudi Ministry of Investment noted that the kingdom’s financial involvement is part of a broader strategy to deepen bilateral relations and help stabilize and rebuild Syria’s economy over the long term.
A day earlier, Syrian interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa hosted a separate Saudi business delegation, which included ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan and Al Muhaidib Group Chairman Suleiman al-Muhaidib, for talks focused on enhancing investment ties.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Embassy in Damascus confirmed that new travel permits are now available for entrepreneurs from both countries, facilitating cross-border visits and enabling exploration of opportunities across multiple economic sectors.
