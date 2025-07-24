Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia Delegation Lands in Syria to Seal Major Deals

Saudi Arabia Delegation Lands in Syria to Seal Major Deals


2025-07-24 09:44:36
(MENAFN) A senior Saudi delegation, headed by Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, arrived in Damascus on Wednesday to inaugurate the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum, marking a pivotal move toward revitalizing and expanding economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to media.

Acting on directives from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the delegation comprises over 130 business leaders and investors.

Media reported that the forum is designed to identify new paths for economic cooperation and to facilitate the signing of strategic agreements aimed at promoting sustainable development and shared economic goals.

One of the forum’s key initiatives includes the unveiling of a white cement factory project in Adra Industrial City, located on the outskirts of Damascus.

Speaking to a broadcaster on Wednesday, Saudi Ambassador to Syria Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfel said that the forum demonstrates the Kingdom's leadership's dedication to aiding Syria's recovery, rebuilding its institutions, and preserving its territorial integrity.

The Saudi Ministry of Investment noted that the kingdom’s financial involvement is part of a broader strategy to deepen bilateral relations and help stabilize and rebuild Syria’s economy over the long term.

A day earlier, Syrian interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa hosted a separate Saudi business delegation, which included ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan and Al Muhaidib Group Chairman Suleiman al-Muhaidib, for talks focused on enhancing investment ties.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Embassy in Damascus confirmed that new travel permits are now available for entrepreneurs from both countries, facilitating cross-border visits and enabling exploration of opportunities across multiple economic sectors.

MENAFN24072025000045017169ID1109842786

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search