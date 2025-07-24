Createai's Brotherhood Of Blades Animated Short Wins 3 Golds At Collision Awards, Beating Top Global Studios

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The three Gold Awards were for Best Animation, Best Animated Character, and Best Animation Style, with an additional Silver Award for Best Motion Design. The short was developed alongside Infinity Animation Studios, a CreateAI portfolio company. Notably, this marks the first time a Chinese animation has won at the Collision Awards. In its category, Brotherhood of Blades outperformed internationally renowned studios to secure the triple-gold achievement.

Brotherhood of Blades is adapted from the climactic action sequence of the film of the same name. Bo Liu, director of the highly-rated Zhen Dao Ge (On the Edge) animated series, and the Infinity Animation team produced the work with the assistance of CreateAI's technology. The development combined traditional hand-drawn aesthetics with AI-powered enhancements in areas such as texturing and rendering. This approach preserved the poetic visual style of classic "wuxia" culture while reducing overall production time by 50%.

Watch the full short film here:

"The awards is a testament to the power of top-tier creative teams coupled with the latest in AI innovation," said Cheng Lu , CEO of CreateAI. "This recognition further confirms our belief that Chinese martial arts storytelling can thrive on the global stage, and the balance between creativity and technology can breath new life into more Chinese IPs."

"CreateAI's award-winning work perfectly embodies our core judging philosophy'" said Amanda Needham , Managing Director of the Collision Awards. "It's a brilliant demonstration of how the future of animation lies in the seamless integration of traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation - the very spirit our industry celebrates. We look forward to seeing more works like this in the years to come."

As the first global platform dedicated to honoring excellence in Animation and Motion Design in all its forms, including digital communications, advertising, television, film, experiential, gaming & XR, Collision Awards has earned its reputation as animation's "ultimate honor."

In addition, the Season 3 trailer of the Zhen Dao Ge (On the Edge) animated series was also released. The full season is set to premiere this fall.

