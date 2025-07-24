Zelensky Approves Draft Bill To Safeguard Anti-Corruption Institutions Independence
“I've just approved the text of a draft bill that guarantees real strengthening of Ukraine's law enforcement system, independence of anti-corruption agencies, and reliable protection of the law enforcement system against any Russian influence or interference. The text is well-balanced,” Zelensky noted.
He emphasized that the bill includes real instruments of enforcement, excludes ties to Russia, and upholds full independence of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAPO (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office).
The bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada today.
"It is important that we are maintaining unity. It is important that we are preserving independence. It is important that we respect the position of all Ukrainians and are grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine," the President stressed.
As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill (No. 12414) that reduces the powers of NABU and SAP. On the same day, President Zelensky signed it into law.
In response, Members of Parliament began collecting signatures and preparing a submission to the Constitutional Court to challenge the law.
